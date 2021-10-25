CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makawao, HI

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Makawao

Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(MAKAWAO, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Makawao Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Makawao:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpZ1uy00

  • Monday, October 25

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Makawao, HI
