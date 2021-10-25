Bunkie Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie (LA) Weather Channel
BUNKIE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cbpZ02F00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Friday sun in Bunkie

(BUNKIE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bunkie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
