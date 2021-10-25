4-Day Weather Forecast For Church Point
CHURCH POINT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0