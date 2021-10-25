CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogart, GA

Monday rain in Bogart: Ideas to make the most of it

Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BOGART, GA) Monday is set to be rainy in Bogart, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bogart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpYsD500

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

