Caruthersville Weather Forecast
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
