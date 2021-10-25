CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Caruthersville Weather Forecast

Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpYqRd00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

