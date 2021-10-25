Weather Forecast For White City
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
