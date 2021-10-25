Weather Forecast For White City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, OR

White City (OR) Weather Channel
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cbpYpYu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

