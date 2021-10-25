CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, MD

Weather Forecast For Dunkirk

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

DUNKIRK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cbpYovP00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

