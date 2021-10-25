Salida Daily Weather Forecast
SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
