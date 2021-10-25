Salida Daily Weather Forecast

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.