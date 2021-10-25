Salida Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cbpYn2g00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

