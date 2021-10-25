Weather Forecast For Baxter Springs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cbpYlHE00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

