Weather Forecast For Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
