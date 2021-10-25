Weather Forecast For Tickfaw
TICKFAW, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
