CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, CA

Monday rain in Livingston meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Livingston Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cbpYaZF00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Livingston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Livingston: Saturday, October 23: Partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight; Sunday, October 24: Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight; Monday, October 25: Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy
LIVINGSTON, CA
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LIVINGSTON, CA
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston, CA
94
Followers
618
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy