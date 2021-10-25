CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemassee, SC

Monday rain in Yemassee: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(YEMASSEE, SC) Monday is set to be rainy in Yemassee, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yemassee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpYZdO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

