Bloomfield Weather Forecast
BLOOMFIELD, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0