4-Day Weather Forecast For Manor
MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
