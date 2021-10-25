CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manor

Manor (TX) Weather Channel
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cbpYV6U00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Manor — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MANOR, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MANOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manor, TX
Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor, TX
141
Followers
612
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy