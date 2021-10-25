Weather Forecast For Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0