Iuka, MS

Weather Forecast For Iuka

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpYSSJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Iuka, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

