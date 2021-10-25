Daily Weather Forecast For Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
