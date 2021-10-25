CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Snow Hill

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SNOW HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpYQgr00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

