CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NC

Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

JAMESTOWN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpYNHu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Jamestown — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JAMESTOWN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
JAMESTOWN, NC
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Jamestown, NC
101
Followers
589
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy