Daily Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain Showers
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0