Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Alfred Weather Forecast

Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAKE ALFRED, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpYKdj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

