Warsaw, NC

Warsaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpYJl000

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

