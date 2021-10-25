CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen, GA

Monday has sun for Kathleen — 3 ways to make the most of it

Kathleen (GA) Weather Channel
Kathleen (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(KATHLEEN, GA) A sunny Monday is here for Kathleen, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kathleen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cbpYIsH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Kathleen (GA) Weather Channel

Kathleen Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kathleen: Sunday, October 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight;
KATHLEEN, GA
Kathleen (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Kathleen

(KATHLEEN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kathleen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
KATHLEEN, GA
Kathleen (GA) Weather Channel

Kathleen (GA) Weather Channel

Kathleen, GA
87
Followers
613
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy