Monday has sun for Kathleen — 3 ways to make the most of it
(KATHLEEN, GA) A sunny Monday is here for Kathleen, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kathleen:
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0