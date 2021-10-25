4-Day Weather Forecast For Many

MANY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.