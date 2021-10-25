CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton

 7 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0cbpYELN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.





Houlton, ME
