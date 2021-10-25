Jump on Brookville’s rainy forecast today

(BROOKVILLE, IN) Monday is set to be rainy in Brookville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookville:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.