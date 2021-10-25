CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Evansdale

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cbpY88G00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

