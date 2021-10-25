Weather Forecast For Evansdale

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 51 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



