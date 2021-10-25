CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Broussard Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

BROUSSARD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cbpY1xB00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Broussard

(BROUSSARD, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Broussard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
