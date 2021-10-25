Weather Forecast For Stayton
STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 53 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
