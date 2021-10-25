Weather Forecast For Stayton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stayton, OR

 7 days ago

STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpXxev00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

