New Tazewell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
