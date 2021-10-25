Collins Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0cbpXgto00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

