Weather Forecast For Woodville
WOODVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
