Flat Rock, MI

Monday set for rain in Flat Rock — 3 ways to make the most of it

Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(FLAT ROCK, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Flat Rock Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flat Rock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cbpXV8h00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

