Jump on Pikeville’s rainy forecast today

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, TN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pikeville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pikeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpXRbn00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

