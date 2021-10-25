CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthiana, KY

Weather Forecast For Cynthiana

 7 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cbpXPqL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thursday has sun for Cynthiana — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CYNTHIANA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cynthiana. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
