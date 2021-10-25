Weather Forecast For Cynthiana
CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
