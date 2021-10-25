Rainy forecast for Whitman? Jump on it!

(WHITMAN, MA) Monday is set to be rainy in Whitman, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitman:

Monday, October 25 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 52 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 55 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.