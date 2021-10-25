CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Advance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Advance (NC) Weather Channel
Advance (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpXMRO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Showers#Newsbreak#Nws
Advance (NC) Weather Channel

Advance (NC) Weather Channel

Advance, NC
129
Followers
617
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy