Hazel Crest, IL

Monday rain in Hazel Crest: Ideas to make the most of it

Hazel Crest (IL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HAZEL CREST, IL) Monday is set to be rainy in Hazel Crest, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazel Crest:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpXLYf00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

