Claxton, GA

Claxton Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

CLAXTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpXCc800

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

