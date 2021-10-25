Claxton Daily Weather Forecast
CLAXTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
