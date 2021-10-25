Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast
PIKEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
