CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, NC

Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PIKEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpX8AT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Pikeville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PIKEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PIKEVILLE, NC
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PIKEVILLE, NC
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville, NC
132
Followers
587
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy