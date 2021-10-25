Daily Weather Forecast For Silver Creek
SILVER CREEK, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0