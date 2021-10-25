Daily Weather Forecast For Silver Creek

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

SILVER CREEK, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpWyIB00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

