Dobson, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dobson

Dobson (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpWwWj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

