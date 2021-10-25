Director Richard Stanley Files Criminal Complaints In France Against Domestic Violence Accuser – Update

UPDATE: Director Richard Stanley ( Color Out of Space ) who was the subject of allegations of abuse by an ex-partner, has filed criminal complaints in France in response.

“My attorney has filed criminal complaints of Libel and Harassment on my behalf, in France, against Tracy Robertson, aka ‘Scarlett Amaris’, a screenwriter and fantasist who launched a vicious attack on my career and reputation on March 16, 2021,” Stanley said.

Stanley called the accusations “lies and damnable lies, and I have the witnesses and evidence to fully discredit Tracy’s story as a dark fairytale that bears no relationship to the truth.”

He added that he was confident in the outcome of his legal proceeding, and said his reputation would be vindicated by the evidence he would present.

“In the meantime,” he concluded, “I wish to thank all those who have stood by me through this difficult period.”

EARLIER : Director Richard Stanley ( Color Out of Space ) has been abruptly dumped by SpectreVision after allegations of abuse by an ex-partner surfaced.

“SpectreVision will no longer work with Richard Stanley,” said a tweet on the company’s account. “We are proud of the talented cast and crew behind Color Out of Space . Yet we are horrified by the charges against its director. We will be donating future revenue from the film to charities devoted to stopping domestic violence.”

Scarlett Amaris, who describes herself as Stanley’s “long term life and creative partner,” claimed in a blog post dated March 16 that she filed charges for Domestic Violence, Assault & Battery in October 2014.

SpectreVision was founded in 2010 by actor Elijah Wood, producer Lisa Whalen and directors Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller. The production company mostly focuses on horror films.

Color Out of Space is a 2019 American science fiction film directed and cowritten by Stanley. It was based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story, The Colour Out of Space, and stars Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Elliot Knight, Madeleine Arthur, Q’orianka Kilcher and Tommy Chong. Stanley planned it as the first of a trilogy of Lovecraft stories.

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farmstead, Nathan Gardner (Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

The South African Stanley sold Color Out of Space for low-to-mid seven figures ahead of pic’s TIFF Midnight Madness Saturday night world premiere.

For Stanley , Color Out of Space repped his return to the Midnight Madness lineup after 29 years, his last being the sci-fi thriller Hardware . He cowrote the screenplay with Scarlett Amaris.

Color Out of Space was financed by Ace Pictures and produced by SpectreVision. Producers included Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Wood, while EPs are Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire. XYZ Films is handling foreign sales.

