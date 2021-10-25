Newberry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWBERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
