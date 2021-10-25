Vine Grove Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VINE GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpVl6B00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

