Hollywood reporters announced the reunion of Friends’ cast very soon. All the cast of 6 actors of NBC sitcom aired on 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004 certainly will reunion for a special show. The Friends reunion is still not scripted. The rumor about Friends reunion was aired in November. The audience reaction is like seriously, the reunion of Friends is coming very soon. We all know the current pandemic situation; COVID-19 is in the whole world that’s why filming has been stopped until everything is fine. There is no announcement for a release date but for keeping yourself updated, stay connects with us. When we get any updates regarding the reunion of Friends we will update you quickly.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO