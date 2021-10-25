CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelzer, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pelzer

 7 days ago

PELZER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cbpVfnp00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

