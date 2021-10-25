Interlaken Man Arrested for DWI

On Friday, October 29, 2021, at 5:11 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Pravo R. Atherly, age 43, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on East Bayard Street. Police stopped Atherly for a motor vehicle registration violation. During the investigation it was determined that the vehicle and Atherly were both suspended. Atherly was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, operating while registration suspended, failure to surrender suspended registration, unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance. Atherly was processed on scene and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
