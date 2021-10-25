3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Rio Rico

(RIO RICO, AZ) A sunny Monday is here for Rio Rico, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rio Rico:

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



