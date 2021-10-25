Smiths Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 50 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly Cloudy High 58 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.