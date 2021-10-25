CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Creek, MI

Smiths Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpVEAK00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

