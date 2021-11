Hasitha Fernando presents a selection of horror film scores to enjoy over Halloween…. With All Hallows Eve a creeping round the corner, ‘tis the perfect opportunity to look back at a few film scores which have gone on to define the modern-day horror film. More than films in other genres when it comes to horror, ‘music’ plays an integral role in elevating the end product and transforming it into something memorable and unforgettable. So, without further ado here are 10 horror film scores that defined the genre that is certainly worth listening to this Halloween. A few classics like The Exorcist and The Shining however, failed to make the cut since neither film had their own proper score. In the latter’s case Stanley Kubrick utilized only small portions of the score he commissioned Wendy Carlos to compose and with the former, William Friedkin ended up using the temp track of the film along with instrumentalist Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells track, which has since become synonymous with the iconic movie.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO